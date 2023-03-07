PRETTY MUCH: Is Leonid Brezhnev Running Georgetown Law? “This story concerns a student at Georgetown Law who asked a series of intelligent and wholly serious questions (none of which were ‘conspiracy theory’ comments) about the school’s coronavirus policies. But instead of answering them thoughtfully, Dean of Students Mitch Bailin lashed out at the student. He targeted the kid for destruction because he dared even question the school’s unscientific and obscene policies.”

Nothing says there’s no conspiracy like lashing out at and trying to silence anyone who questions your decisions. And ordering them to a psychiatrist.