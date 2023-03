THIS IS PROBABLY CONNECTED TO THEM SHOWING “REMARKABLE AWARENESS” OF WHAT THE FED IS DOING: ‘Voters are not confident in the Federal Reserve,’ new Dem poll finds.

Well, to be fair, the Fed hasn’t done a very good job in the last 110 years or so. But note that what’s giving rise to these news stories now is that Democratic Party officials don’t like what it’s doing, causing the dutiful press to echo their narrative.

Also, “aggressive rate hiking?” 1981 Paul Volcker would like a word.