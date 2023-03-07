IT WAS ALL A SHAM AND A SCAM, AS WE SUSPECTED: Tucker Carlson Releases January 6 Footage and You Can See Why Dems Wanted to Bury It.
Related: Jan. 6 footage shows Capitol cops escorting QAnon Shaman to Senate floor.
IT WAS ALL A SHAM AND A SCAM, AS WE SUSPECTED: Tucker Carlson Releases January 6 Footage and You Can See Why Dems Wanted to Bury It.
Related: Jan. 6 footage shows Capitol cops escorting QAnon Shaman to Senate floor.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.