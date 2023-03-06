HE IDENTIFIES AS A ‘BLACK MAN’ BUT AS AN ADJECTIVELESS ACTOR: Idris Elba responds to criticism after not calling himself a ‘black actor’.
A competent human being needs no Equity. And trusts none.
