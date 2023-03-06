I DID WONDER WHY RELATIVES IN EUROPE ARE SUDDENLY TERRIFIED OF COVID AND HOW IT’S COMING BACK: Farmers’ Protests Erupt in the Netherlands and Belgium Against EU Climate Change Restrictions,

How many times will Europeans fall for the fear porn to keep them from rebelling? I told you this in the depths of lockdowns, but please listen to me this time: Lockdowns? Curfews? Other ways of limiting the movement of populations? I’ve lived through a few long ago and far away. I have more experience of this than anyone should have. They’re never about whatever emergency they’re supposedly about. They’re always because a government is terrified of its citizens and wants them imprisoned.

Remember that. The country you save might be your own.