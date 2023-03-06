THIS WOULD SEEM TO BENEFIT JEFF BEZOS’ BLUE ORIGIN THE MOST: NASA shifts focus of suborbital crew program. “A NASA program originally intended to fly astronauts on commercial suborbital vehicles has evolved into a broader effort to enable flights by agency personnel and supporting the nascent industry. At the Next-Generation Suborbital Researchers Conference in March 2020, then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced a new effort, later called Suborbital Crew or SubC, to allow NASA astronauts to fly on commercial suborbital vehicles for training or to conduct research. The effort would be analogous to the Commercial Crew program to develop vehicles to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.”

And maybe it’s a lifeline for Virgin Galactic.