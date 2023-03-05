WELL, EVERYONE CAN BE A WOMAN NOW: Biological Male Powerlifter Can Compete Against Women After Minnesota Court Finds Exclusion Was Unlawful Discrimination.

In clownworld, testosterone has no effect on the development of the fetus or you know, the child, pre- adollescence. On second thought, it’s entirely possible fetuses don’t exist — well, they’re certainly not people, you know, just ask the left — till they miraculously appear as babies, in a mysterious way that mysteriously excludes people without vaginas (or whose vaginas weren’t issued at birth) from the joys of motherhood. It’s all very upsetting. Reality must conform to the magical words said over it by leftist believers.

Clownworld is like that, as it skates on one foot towards a dumpster. The dumpster is on fire, of course.