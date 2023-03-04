HMM: Struggle to Recognize Faces? Face Blindness May Be More Common Than Scientists Assumed.

Modern people have to recognize — and even just look at, without recognizing — hundreds or thousands of faces a day. Most humans historically didn’t see that many faces in a lifetime. And the faces they did see almost always came with lots of contextual cues.

My memory banks are saturated. A couple of times I’ve been talking to a former student and realized that for most of the conversation I thought that I was talking to a different former student from a few years earlier or later who looked like them.