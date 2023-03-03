DEMOCRATS ARE BEGINNING TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE CRIME ISSUE IS KRYPTONITE: Democrats Melt Down as Biden Stands with Republicans. “On paper, Biden’s decision to stand with Republicans and overrule the District of Columbia city council’s overhaul of its criminal code may turn out to be something much bigger than a local controversy. First, Biden managed to reach his decision after 81 percent of House Democrats had voted to keep the District’s criminal-code overhaul in place, and now, some of those House Democrats are seething and spitting hot fire over Biden’s unexpected stance. Secondly, Biden is telling progressives that the entire narrative on crime hasn’t changed, that ‘restorative justice’ is a loser, and that ordinary voters are genuinely scared about rising crime rates and voting accordingly.”