RECOVERING AMERICA’S PAST: Tim Goeglein’s “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Moral an Cultural Case for Teaching the Great American Story” is a succinct, thoroughly documented analysis of how the Left has destroyed the teaching of actual American history in our public schools and replaced it with lies, distortions and fables.

As one of the best such works I have encountered in many years of following the issue from both a scholarly and a news perspective, I highly recommend this new book, as is explained in my latest PJ Media column.