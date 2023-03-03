“OZEMPIC FACE” ISN’T REALLY A THING, it’s just the consequence of losing a lot of bodyfat. I’ve had a number of friends — and my dad — who lost a lot of weight post-40 and they all looked a bit droopy or funny for a while because it takes a long time for your skin to tauten up. And to some degree, a skinny face just tends to look older. So I believe that there’s no specific aging angle here, just what happens when you lose a lot of weight fast.