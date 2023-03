A GREAT SUMMARY FOR LAYMEN OF THE SCOTUS ARGUMENTS OVER STUDENT LOANS. At this point, these interminable standing arguments are just enablers of government corruption.

How about this student loan plan: 1. Capitalize the schools to loan enough money for 4 years of student loans. 2. No selling the loan notes – let them loan the money and collect it. The end. What do you wanna bet that college suddenly gets rigorous and cheap?