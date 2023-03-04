BY DESIGN: Decades of Subsidies Have Made the Essentials of Middle-Class Life Increasingly Difficult To Afford.

UPDATE: A reader emails:

What the writer doesn’t see – or ignores – is this: the POINT of these subsidies is to make education unaffordable without them.

Why? Because subsidies come from politicians. And once a person can’t afford college or a home on their own, then the politicians get to decide who does, with subsidies. Then middle-class hallmarks like home ownership and higher education can be doled out – or denied – based on a person’s race, gender, or political persuasion.

As a parent of teens approaching college, it has become abundantly clear to me that students must signal the appropriate political virtues to college admission committees, not only to gain admission but to receive the subsidies necessary to afford admission.

And I can’t help but to think that is by design.