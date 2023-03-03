WELL, JENNIFER GRANHOLM: Nuclear oversight board reported concerns months before Y-12 uranium fire. “The Feb. 22 fire at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge wasn’t the first time in recent years the plant has experienced events that could have led to sparks, smoldering or fire involving uranium. A report by a nuclear defense oversight board submitted to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Nov. 18, 2022, identified 15 such instances at Y-12 between 2016 and 2021.”