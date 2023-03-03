JIM TREACHER: Democrat Mayor Arrested for Child Porn Is Pals with Mayor Pete: So he’s also a Pete-ophile. “Yesterday Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested on 56 counts of child pornography. And you know how you can tell he’s a Democrat? Because his political affiliation isn’t in any of the headlines. Hell, it isn’t even in most of the ‘news’ stories. The journos all want this to go away very quickly. They’ll report that it happened, but they don’t want to tell you how it reflects on their team. And it certainly doesn’t reflect well.”

Plus: “Libs love guilt by association, right up until one of their own gets in trouble. A lot of people want Buttigieg to run for president, so they’ll make any excuse they can, no matter how ridiculous. What else are they supposed to do, tell the truth?”