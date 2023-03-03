THE NEW SPACE RACE: China’s Shenzhou-15 astronauts conduct secretive second spacewalk.
Contra the commentators, I don’t think the Chinese want to be seen as a “normal space power.” I think their ambition is to be seen as the dominant space power.
