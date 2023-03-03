DON SURBER: Tough Libel Laws Will Save Journalism. “American trust in the media is at an all-time low. Stunts like this show the trust is still too high. Media lies did this.”
I have thoughts on libel reform here.
DON SURBER: Tough Libel Laws Will Save Journalism. “American trust in the media is at an all-time low. Stunts like this show the trust is still too high. Media lies did this.”
I have thoughts on libel reform here.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.