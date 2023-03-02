ANALYSIS: TRUE. Fairfax County Democrat’s bizarre rant about Battle of Iwo Jima should be rebuked.

Abrar Omeish, a Democrat and Fairfax County School Board member, made the inflammatory remarks at a meeting while discussing some of the well-known historical events that occurred in February. Many people were upset over her description of Iwo Jima and her failure to specify as to what she meant by “evil.”

“There’s also a lot of history in February. A number of community members reached out to me just a few days ago. It was Japanese Day of Remembrance,” Omeish said. “Just something for us to reflect on as we learn our history and think about it. The days when Iwo Jima unfortunately happened and set a record for really what I hate to say human evil is capable of. So that’s something just to remember, especially actually in advance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.”. . .

Omeish tried to explain her comments, but she only made things worse. She criticized the Japanese for their brutal tactics but then attempted to equate their ruthlessness with Japanese internment camps in the United States in the 1940s. Yet much of what she claimed was historically inaccurate.