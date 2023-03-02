CHRISTIAN ADAMS: Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murder, a Huge Win for Rule of Law in Rural S. Carolina.
I haven’t followed the case, but one of my hotshot criminal defense lawyer friends thought the best they could hope for was a hung jury.
