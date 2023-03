R.I.P. ANDREW BREITBART, who died 11 years ago yesterday. I met him for the first time in 2002, in L.A. This photo is from after the Quincy Tea Party event in 2009. That’s Elbert Guillory, Jim Hoft, Andrew, me, and Dana Loesch.

I wish Andrew were still around for all sorts of reasons, but I’d certainly love to hear his take on today’s politics.