A WHISKEY FUNGUS AMONG US: Jack Daniel’s warehouse project halted after local residents complain of facing a plague of whiskey fungus ‘on steroids.’ This ethanol-fed fungus is a known hazard of aging too much whiskey in too small an area, which it seems Jack Daniel’s is doing. I do wish that the reporter for Fortune knew the difference between a fungus and a virus, though.
