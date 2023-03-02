TIME TO ADMIT EVs ARE EVIL: Leave it to Issues & Insights to get to the bottom line of the enviro-fanatics’ accelerating crusade to force everybody else out of privately owned, fossil-fueled vehicles and into Electric Vehicles (EV):

“EVs aren’t “zero emissions” vehicles. All an EV does is shift the emissions elsewhere — namely, over to gigantic monopoly power companies that burn natural gas, coal, garbage or, horror of horrors, employ nuclear fission. Plus, making electric cars releases far more CO2 than is emitted in the production of conventional cars.”

If that’s not enough, I&I has much more, including the fact much of the material required to make EV batteries is controlled by China and mined with slave and child labor. The more is learned about the all-but-certain consequences of the EV conversion, the more clear it becomes that it will be an environmental, economic and social catastrophe.