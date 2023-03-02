March 2, 2023

THE NATION, SIX YEARS AGO: Are We Witnessing a Coup Operation Against the Trump White House? Our intelligence apparatus is doing far more than stoking paranoia about the Russian bogeyman—it’s threatening democracy. “Read the histories. The Ivy League culture that still suffuses the CIA has from the first been far more liberal than conservative. The Democratic Party’s Clintonian era is perfectly exemplary on this point. As a smart friend said the other day, John Brennan, who served Bill Clinton and then Obama at the CIA and wanted to serve in an HRC administration, had a lot of trouble sorting out his role in Langley and his relations with the Democrats. Now look.”

Plus: “Either the media are Clintonian liberals before they are newspapers and broadcasters, or they are servants of power before they serve us. This is the media’s disgrace, but our problem.”

Well, that certainly turned out to be the case here.