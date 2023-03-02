21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Ozempic shortages? Some pharmacists are choosing not to stock the drug at all. “It’s too expensive for us to stock.”

“Hux is among a group of independent pharmacists who have stopped carrying Ozempic and other drugs in the same class, in part, they say, because of the underpayments by pharmacy benefits managers, who act as middlemen between pharmacists and insurers. These drugs, called GLP-1 agonists, are relatively new and still under patent, meaning there are no generic alternatives.”