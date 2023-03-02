«
»

March 2, 2023

AND THE REPUBLICANS ARE STUPID FOR LETTING THEMSELVES BE DRAWN INTO THIS:   Leftists Ready To Blame Republicans When SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Loan Forgiveness.

There’s no winning here. There’s only losing.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:05 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.