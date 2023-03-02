March 2, 2023
THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE HIRED FOR “DIVERSITY” AND ARE CONSCIOUS THEY AREN’T COMPETENT: Female Faculty More Likely to Support Speech Restrictions, Campus Investigations, Deplatforming.
Stop with “diversity.” Hire only for excellence.
THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE HIRED FOR “DIVERSITY” AND ARE CONSCIOUS THEY AREN’T COMPETENT: Female Faculty More Likely to Support Speech Restrictions, Campus Investigations, Deplatforming.
Stop with “diversity.” Hire only for excellence.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.