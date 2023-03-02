«
»

March 2, 2023

THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE HIRED FOR “DIVERSITY” AND ARE CONSCIOUS THEY AREN’T COMPETENT:  Female Faculty More Likely to Support Speech Restrictions, Campus Investigations, Deplatforming.

Stop with “diversity.”  Hire only for excellence.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:33 am
