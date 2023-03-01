ROLLBACK: No more DEI at New College. “The New College of Florida Board of Trustees recently voted to abolish the college’s DEI office and programming, a move protested by the college’s progressive students and faculty. Proposed DEI changes include eliminating the DEI office–which has a $442,227 budget–and moving its staff into residence life, financial aid, and other non-DEI functions at the college.”
