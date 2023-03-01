MAKE THEM PAY: Prof fired after speaking out against antisemitism, sexual misconduct wins $1M settlement.
Why is higher education such a cesspit of hate and bigotry?
MAKE THEM PAY: Prof fired after speaking out against antisemitism, sexual misconduct wins $1M settlement.
Why is higher education such a cesspit of hate and bigotry?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.