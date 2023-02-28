February 28, 2023

WHICH IS WHY HE NEVER GOT A PULITZER LIKE WALTER DURANTY, WHO PARROTED STALIN’S CLAIMS: Gareth Jones: The hero of the Holodomor and martyr for journalism. “Two years after his Ukraine adventures, Gareth Jones and a German journalist covered events in turbulent China. They were captured by bandits who released the German within two days but held on to Jones for sixteen more. Then on August 12, 1935—the day before his 30th birthday—Jones was shot to death. The evidence tying the murder to the Soviet secret police was overwhelming.”