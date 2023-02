CDR SALAMANDER: Lessons from Ukraine: “The Ukrainian experience underlines a requirement I’ve yet to see get traction; if the USA expects a WESTPAC conflict in the next 10-years, there is one bold-faced requirement; under no circumstances should any production line of weapons systems be allowed to go cold until its replacement achieves initial operational capability. Once those lines – and [their] equipment and craftsmen – are lost, they are almost impossible to get back. “