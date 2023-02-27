February 27, 2023

STILL MORE ON MIKE PENCE AND SPEECH AND DEBATE: Mike Pence Does Not Have Legislative Immunity.

Plus: Can the Vice President Invoke the Speech or Debate Clause Privilege at All?

And here are my thoughts. But I have to point out that Congress could fix all of this. By, you know, passing a simple statute laying out legislative and executive immunity — and maybe addressing qualified immunity for government officials, too — rather than waiting for the courts to work this stuff out however they may. Totally within Congress’s power, and honestly their job. But I’m not holding my breath.