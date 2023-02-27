«
»

February 27, 2023

STILL MORE ON MIKE PENCE AND SPEECH AND DEBATE: Mike Pence Does Not Have Legislative Immunity.

Plus: Can the Vice President Invoke the Speech or Debate Clause Privilege at All?

And here are my thoughts. But I have to point out that Congress could fix all of this. By, you know, passing a simple statute laying out legislative and executive immunity — and maybe addressing qualified immunity for government officials, too — rather than waiting for the courts to work this stuff out however they may. Totally within Congress’s power, and honestly their job. But I’m not holding my breath.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:11 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.