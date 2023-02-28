February 28, 2023
WATCH: Aussie Reporter Loses It on Air Covering Biden’s Mental Health.
“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” White House Physician Kevin O’Connor claimed.
Well, Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi found O’Connor’s assessment so absurd she couldn’t contain her laughter as she contrasted O’Connor’s finding with clips of Biden’s verbal stumbles, gaffes, and other embarrassing hits.
I’m so old, I can remember when we were told that Trump had made us an international laughingstock and that Biden would restore the respect of our allies.