February 28, 2023

WATCH: Aussie Reporter Loses It on Air Covering Biden’s Mental Health.

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” White House Physician Kevin O’Connor claimed.

Well, Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi found O’Connor’s assessment so absurd she couldn’t contain her laughter as she contrasted O’Connor’s finding with clips of Biden’s verbal stumbles, gaffes, and other embarrassing hits.