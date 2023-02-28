February 28, 2023

BOEING’S WOES CONTINUE: FAA Documentation Concerns Halt Boeing 787 Deliveries: Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries have been paused since late January so the company can address FAA concerns. “Delivery of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft was previously halted from the second quarter of 2021 to August 2022, due to concerns raised by FAA about flaws revealed in safety inspections. According to The Wall Street Journal, the current halt began on January 26. The current issue is unrelated to the 2021-2022 safety concerns, according to Reuters.”