PERHAPS A POLITICAL ATTITUDE TEST, SAY 10 QUESTIONS, WITH A $100 CHARGE FOR EVERY PROGRESSIVE ‘YANKEE THINKING” ANSWER? South Carolina lawmaker proposes ‘Yankee tax’ as northerners flock to state in droves.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com