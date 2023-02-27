February 27, 2023

AT LAST OUR LONG INTERNATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS ENDED? James Bond books scrubbed by ‘sensitivity experts’ ahead of 70th anniversary.

This is horrifying and disgusting. I feel like I’m living in Fahrenheit 451. Memorize the books that are important to you (and civilization) while you can. These children of presentism by historical illiteracy are incapable of understanding works of art or literature in the context of their writing.

As for “sensitivity experts” they should be taught some useful work, like perhaps tickling caterpillars or counting ants.