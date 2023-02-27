«
February 27, 2023

HAR-DE-HAR-HAR: How will the GOP survive without Paul Ryan?! He might boycott the 2024 convention if Trump is the nominee. Perish the thought!

My days of not caring about Paul Ryan are definitely coming to a middle.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:02 am
