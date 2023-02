FORMER GOVERNOR JIM MARTIN: N.C. NEEDS MORE NUCLEAR. Amen. (And don’t accuse me of NIMBY–I live near the pictured nuclear plant.)

As an aside, a retired engineer I know who worked for a major supplier to the nuclear industry told me it’s an open secret that the U.S. Northeast in particular would absolutely collapse without nuclear, even while the region’s Democrat pols frequently grandstand against it and for “renewables.”