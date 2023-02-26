«
»

February 26, 2023

IF YOU CAN AT ALL, TAKE THE KIDS OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOL:  “Christo-Fascist” Parents Deserve To Be In The Dark.

If you can’t, watch them relentlessly and make sure you know what they’re teaching your kids. These people are dangerous.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.