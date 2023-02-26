February 26, 2023
IF YOU CAN AT ALL, TAKE THE KIDS OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOL: “Christo-Fascist” Parents Deserve To Be In The Dark.
If you can’t, watch them relentlessly and make sure you know what they’re teaching your kids. These people are dangerous.
