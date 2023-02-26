February 26, 2023

I THOUGHT SALT WAS ALWAYS BASICALLY POISON: Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients. “Doctors currently recommend a low-sodium diet to lower blood pressure and avoid fluid buildup and swelling, which can be common symptoms for heart failure. The condition develops when the heart muscle becomes too weak or stiff to effectively pump blood to the rest of the body. But the new meta-analysis of nine randomized, controlled trials found that restricting dietary sodium intake below the standard recommended maximum of about 2.3 grams per day did not bring additional benefits, and it also may increase the risk of death.”

And you thought the science was settled.

