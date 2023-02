SPACE: Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations. “Jacobs Technologies Inc., based in Tullahoma, Tenn., previously fulfilled a $1.37 billion Test and Operations Support Contract for NASA that it was awarded in 2012. Under the TOSC contract, Jacobs provided similar services along with servicing and testing flight hardware.”

Tullahoma is the home of the University of Tennessee Space Institute.