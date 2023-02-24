February 24, 2023

DON SURBER: Masks Worked, Just Not Against Covid. And now everyone’s admitting it, but they’re not apologizing:

The masks and social distancing were medical theater just as TSA is security theater. Both make the public feel safer, and as an added bonus they give the Karens on the left a reason to feel morally superior to those of us who realize it is all for show. . . .

At the height of the mask hysteria, Kyle D. Killian wrote in Psychology Today, “This week, on social media, I reposted a photo of a white woman carrying a sign that reads ‘I’d Rather Bury My Family From COVID Than See Them Enslaved to the Fear of It.’ Why? I was curious about others’ thoughts on it.”

Interesting that he identified her as a white woman.

He wrote, “Highly educated intellectuals—people literally paid to type and talk—must resist the urge to make fun of this person or to lecture down to them about virology, science, etc. What is key, crucial in fact, is not dismissing or mocking this person, but interpreting the signage as an indicator of a fear-based response.

“In this case, masking requirements have been equated in this person’s mind to a fundamental loss of freedom or liberty. Fear has clouded this person’s thinking; instead of seeing social distancing and masks as a way of caring for others, putting the Golden Rule into action, or acknowledging that some folks feel just fine but are actually asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus, she sees them as a threat.”

Blah-blah-blah.

The problem with Mister Know-It-All is that he was wrong. The masks he defended did not stop viruses. How do you get a doctorate and a license as a therapist without knowing this? Obviously we have abandoned biology as we pretend men can become women with just a change of pronouns. I don’t expect an apology from Killian or any of the other masked holes because the emperor continued his parade even after the little boy said he was naked and the crowd laughed.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson is director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania and co-founder of FactCheck.org.

She wrote in Scientific American, “I have spent much of my career studying ways to blunt the effects of disinformation and help the public make sense of the complexities of politics and science. When my colleagues and I probed the relation between the consumption of misinformation and the embrace, or dismissal, of protective behaviors that will ultimately stop the coronavirus’s spread, the results were clear: Those who believe false ideas and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines are less likely to engage in mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and vaccination.”

But Miss Fact Check was all wrong.

The virus really was manmade in a lab un Wuhan, Red China. Masks really didn’t work. Social distancing also didn’t work. And the vaccinations are nowhere near the level of effectiveness of other vaccines. . . . The Pandemic Panic changed life for the worst for most Americans.