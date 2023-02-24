February 24, 2023

A MOVIE FOR ALL SEASONS: Those of a certain age will recall the 1966 classic, “A Man For All Seasons,” starring Paul Scofield as Sir Thomas More. I watched it again a few days ago (marking the many dozenth time I’ve done so). Scofield won “Best Actor” and the film also starred Robert Shaw, Orson Welles, John Hurt, Nigel Davenport, Susannah York and others.

Would that somebody would make movies today with such bracing dialogue! Anyway, my favorite scene is More’s final exchange with Richard Rich. I’ve always loved the irony of More’s remark about Wales, but re-watching it this time sparked a realization on which I elaborate a bit in this HillFaith post this morning. The immediate application is, of course, for those working on the Hill, but folks of a modestly thoughtful turn will appreciate it as well, I hope.