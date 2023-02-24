February 24, 2023

CHANGE: University of Texas System suspends new DEI policies, launches probe into current ones. “The University of Texas System this week suspended the launch of any new diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiated the start of an investigation into current ones. The system, which oversees 13 academic and health institutions across the state, made the announcement in the wake of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office earlier this month telling state agencies to stop using DEI policies in hiring, calling it employment discrimination that violates federal and state employment laws.”

This is nice, but they need legislation to make these changes permanent. And they’re working on that: “One bill under consideration in the Lonestar State would forbid diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at all public universities in Texas. Another recently proposed bill would forbid biological men from competing in women’s sports at Texas colleges and universities.”