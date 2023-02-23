February 23, 2023

SETBACK FOR PORTER’S SENATE HOPES: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Cali.) may have used resources from her official office in her 2022 re-election campaign, according to a complaint filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT).

Porter is one of three announced California Democrats hoping to succeed Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.). The others are Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Adam Schiff. A Porter spokesman claims to The Epoch Times that everything was approved by an obscure office in the congressional bureaucracy.