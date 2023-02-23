February 23, 2023

THINK TWICE ABOUT INVESTING IN EVS: Sooner or later, President Joe Biden and the enviros throughout the bureaucracy, media, academic, woke corporations and advocacy communities will have to face the reality that Electric Vehicles are NOT the future of American transportation.

My latest PJ Media column lays out three huge reasons why EVs will never dominate American roads. One of the three is actually from a study by an environmental advocacy group that thinks the conversion to EVs in America should result in all-but disappearing private transportation.

Maybe that’s been their goal all along???