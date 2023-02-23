February 23, 2023

THE SCIENCE WAS SETTLED, UNTIL IT WASN’T: Webb telescope discovery was so shocking astronomers thought it was a mistake.

The Pennsylvania State University’s Joel Leja, who took part in the study, calls them “universe breakers.”

“The revelation that massive galaxy formation began extremely early in the history of the universe upends what many of us had thought was settled science,” Leja said in a statement. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”

Science advances by observation, not by proclamation.