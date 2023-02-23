February 23, 2023

ALL OF THESE “BEST OF” LISTS FROM THE ESTABLISHMENT ARE PISSING DOWN OUR BACK AND TELLING US IT’S RAINING: The establishment’s erasure of JK Rowling and other pulp fiction rebels is just the start.

Look, these people don’t seem to know what pulp is. Robert A. Heinlein wasn’t pulp, nor were a lot of the other decent science fiction writers. I didn’t come of age in the time of Pulps because I’m not 100 years old. And there was a lot of leftism in the science fiction I grew up with. But now? Now they’re publishing English majors who are nearly unreadable and can only harp on their imagined victimhood. No one reads that. No one wants to read that. A few idiots might buy it and leave it around to signal they’re “right thinking” leftists and oh, so sensitive, but even they don’t read it.

And the establishment is despairing of their demands that we genuflect being obeyed. So they write “best of” lists even they don’t believe in, and whistle past the graveyard.