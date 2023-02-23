«
»

February 23, 2023

THE LEFT HAS THIS PROBLEM WITH A LOT OF BOOKS:  Harrison Bergeron was a warning, not an instruction manual.

1984, Brave New World, Animal Farm, maybe even A Canticle for Leibowitz the way they’re looking for a nuclear war.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:31 am
