February 23, 2023
THE LEFT HAS THIS PROBLEM WITH A LOT OF BOOKS: Harrison Bergeron was a warning, not an instruction manual.
1984, Brave New World, Animal Farm, maybe even A Canticle for Leibowitz the way they’re looking for a nuclear war.
