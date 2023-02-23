February 23, 2023

WHY ARE OPERATING ROOMS SO COLD? IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THOUGHT. “You may have thought that operating rooms are kept cold to prevent infection. I’m here to tell you that not only is that wrong, but cold temperatures are actually associated with an increased rate of surgical site infections. The real reason operating rooms are kept cold is actually just to keep the surgeons and nurses comfortable, seriously. But in addition to just being annoying for anesthesiologists, the cold temperature can actually have really serious implications for our patient safety.”

I do want the hands that are carving into my body to be cool, not sweaty. But yeah, being chilly seems to go with most medical procedures. However, last time I was in for a colonoscopy at UT Hospital, I noticed that they seemed extra-careful to make sure that I was warm before, during, and after the procedure.