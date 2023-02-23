February 23, 2023

VICTIMS’ “RIGHTS” NEVER SEEM TO AMOUNT TO MUCH: Judge O’Connor Rules that the Boeing 737 MAX Crashes Victims’ Families Cannot Enforce Their Right to Confer with Prosecutors. “While expressing great sympathy for the victims’ families, Judge O’Connor concludes that no remedy is available for the Justice Department’s failure to enforce the families’ right to confer under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. About two weeks ago, Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that families whose relatives were killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes could not enforce their rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA). This is an unfortunate ruling that, in my view, interprets the CVRA much too narrowly. On behalf of the families, I will seek review of the ruling in the Fifth Circuit tomorrow.”